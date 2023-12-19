City of Danville names new police chief

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville has announced who will serve as their new police chief.

Christopher K. Wiles, who was named interim police chief back in September, has been promoted to the position of chief of police.

He will succeed former Danville Police Chief Scott Booth, who assumed the position of Roanoke City police chief on Oct. 31.

Before serving as interim police chief for about two months, he had been the deputy police chief since last December.

Wiles has been with the Danville Police Department for three decades, officially joining the department on Sept. 1, 1993.

“The hiring process was extremely competitive, as we had several well-qualified applicants,” City Manager Ken Larking said. “However, it was apparent that Chris was the best fit for our community.”

Larking added, “I am pleased that we have strong leadership from the police department, so we had the luxury of promoting from within for this very important position. The department has made great strides, and Chris’ experience and knowledge of the system will allow us to continue the great progress.”

Wiles was chosen from a field of 48 candidates through a national recruitment, according to Danville officials.

We’re told that Wiles will be sworn in as police chief during Tuesday’s city council meeting.