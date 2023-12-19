Natural Bridge Zoo owners to appear in court Wednesday after federal judge denies injunction

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – A federal judge has denied an injunction filed by the owners of Natural Bridge Zoo, and they are still set to appear in Rockbridge County court on Wednesday.

The zoo’s attorney Mario Williams said he plans to appeal the denial to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. He believes that the ten days he’s been given is not enough time to prepare for Wednesday’s seizure hearing.

The seizure hearing is still set to go on, less than two weeks after the Attorney General’s office executed an investigative search warrant at the zoo and seized 95 animals.

Williams previously said if they lose the case, he does not believe the zoo will have the money to pay for an appeal.