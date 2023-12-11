Natural Bridge Zoo owners file injunction due to alleged violation of due process rights

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – The lawyer of the Natural Bridge Zoo owners has filed an injunction in an effort to delay their court hearing.

Attorney Mario Williams said the ten-day period to appear in court is unconstitutional and doesn’t give the owners enough time to prepare.

“Defendant is trying to put Plaintiffs out of business, and Defendant’s primary weapon to accomplish this task: violating Mr. and Mrs. Mogensen’s due process rights.”

The injunction also questions the credibility of the veterinarians who were used to justify the seizure of the animals.

Allegations of animal abuse at the basis of a two-day search at the zoo by Virginia State Police and the Attorney General’s Office, as we’ve previously reported.

Search warrants show 95 animals were seized, both alive and dead. Parts of animals, like giraffe legs, and a zebra pelt, were seized as well.

People in the community are divided over the issue, with some saying the zoo is being targeted unfairly, and others who believe the search is justified.

Currently, zoo staff are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

Read the injunction in full below.

