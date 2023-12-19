32º
School closings, delays for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Education, Weather, Closings, Delays
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Several schools across our region will be closed or delayed Tuesday morning due to a wintry weather mix.

[FULL FORECAST: Oh, hi winter! Slick spots for some, wind chill for all to start Tuesday]

Continue to check back as this list may grow.

Looking to submit a closing? Click here. We have discontinued our phone system and all status changes must be submitted online. For more information, click here.

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.

School divisionStatus
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools2-hour delay
Galax City Public SchoolsClosed
Grayson County Public SchoolsClosed
Highland County Public Schools2-hour delay
Pulaski County Public Schools2-hour delay
Giles County Public Schools2-hour delay
Bland County Public Schools2-hour delay
Wythe County Public SchoolsClosed
Montgomery County Public SchoolsClosed
Radford City Public Schools2-hour delay

