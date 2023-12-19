School closings, delays for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

Several schools across our region will be closed or delayed Tuesday morning due to a wintry weather mix.
[FULL FORECAST: Oh, hi winter! Slick spots for some, wind chill for all to start Tuesday]
Continue to check back as this list may grow.
Looking to submit a closing? Click here. We have discontinued our phone system and all status changes must be submitted online. For more information, click here.
Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.
|School division
|Status
|Alleghany Highlands Public Schools
|2-hour delay
|Galax City Public Schools
|Closed
|Grayson County Public Schools
|Closed
|Highland County Public Schools
|2-hour delay
|Pulaski County Public Schools
|2-hour delay
|Giles County Public Schools
|2-hour delay
|Bland County Public Schools
|2-hour delay
|Wythe County Public Schools
|Closed
|Montgomery County Public Schools
|Closed
|Radford City Public Schools
|2-hour delay