County-by-county breakdown of roadwork across Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Hitting the road this holiday season? The Virginia Department of Transportation has released a list of projects that could impact your travels.

See a county-by-county breakdown of each affected roadway and project below for the week of Christmas 2023, provided by VDOT.

If you need to see traffic updates now, visit Virginia 511 online.

Bedford County

ROUTE 608 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Located 0.20 miles south of Route 793 (Watson Road) to 2.30 miles north of Route 122 (Moneta Road). A detour is in place.

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours. (Last updated August 2023)

Botetourt County

NEW TRAFFIC SIGNAL AT ROUTE 220 AND FIELDSTONE LANE

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours. (Last updated October 2023)

Bland County

ROUTE 604 (Walkers Creek Road) BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT – A bridge replacement project is located 3.6 miles from Route 42 and three miles from Route 608 (Skydusky Road).

Buchanan County

ROUTE 651 (OLD LESTER’S FORK ROAD) BRIDGE REPAIRS – A detour may be in place.

ROUTE 632 (PAGE DRIVE) – A 1.5-mile section of Page Drive has been closed between the intersections of Chambers Road and Ballenger Road.

ROUTE 460/121 POPLAR CREEK PHASE A – Poplar Creek Road is on a temporary alignment.

ROUTE 460/121 POPLAR CREEK PHASE B – Work is taking place from near Poplar Creek Road to the current Route 460 in Grundy.

Carroll County

I-77 PAVING OPERATIONS – Watch for paving operations along Interstate 77 between mile marker 24 and 0, depending on the weather. Right and left lane closures may be in place along northbound and southbound lanes during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours on various routes.

Craig County

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours on various routes.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE – Temporary intermittent flagging operations will be in place in the county throughout the project to load/unload equipment at crossings and construction entrances. (Last updated in November 2023)

Floyd County

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours on various routes.

Giles County

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours on various routes.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE – Temporary intermittent flagging operations will be in place in the county throughout the project to load/unload equipment at crossings and construction entrances. (Last updated in November 2023)

Henry County

ROUTE 220 BUSINESS BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER REED CREEK – On Route 220 Business over Reed Creek approximately 0.4 miles east of the Route 220 and Route 220 Business intersection. Traffic has been switched to the new lane with traffic using one lane to travel in both directions. The bridge will have a width restriction in place of 13′ 6″ and lane closures will be in place.

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours on various routes.

Lee County

ROUTE 23 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – There has been a traffic switch at the bridges over Norfolk Southern Railroad in the Jasper area of Lee County due to the replacement of the bridges.

Montgomery County

I-81 NORTHBOUND AT EXIT 105 NEW RIVER BRIDGE REPLACEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Traffic on northbound I-81 has been switched onto the newly constructed bridge over the New River at the Montgomery/Pulaski County line. Lane and shoulder closures may be in place near exit 105. Lane closure may be in effect during the week from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures may be in effect at any time during the week. Slow rolls may be performed on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes from mile marker 98 to 109. The speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. LANE CLOSURES – Nighttime alternating lane closures are possible on I-81 northbound between mile markers 104-106 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. ROUTE 605 – Alternating lane closures and flagging operations may be present on Route 605, located under the New River Bridge, for paving operations and work overhead on the bridge. SLOW ROLLS – A slow roll operation may be in place daily, Monday through Friday, between mile marker 101 and 105 northbound and between mile marker 109 and 105 southbound, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 98-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams. *

WATERLINE PROJECT - Intermittent lane closures are in place on Meadow Creek Road, Childress Road between Meadow Creek Road, and Riner Road between Meadow Creek Road and Turnberry Lane for a water line infrastructure project.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE – Temporary intermittent flagging operations will be in place in the county throughout the project to load/unload equipment at crossings and construction entrances. (Last updated in November 2023)

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours on various routes.

Patrick County

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours on various routes.

ROUTE 58 LOVER’S LEAP PROJECT – Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. Current work includes clearing and grading activities on the west and east portions of the project. A 45-mph speed reduction is in place on Route 58 for the entire length of the project. Expect flagging operations during day and nighttime hours

ROUTE 58 NEW TRAFFIC SWITCH – A new traffic pattern on a 0.4-mile section of RT 58 in Patrick County, 1.8 miles east of Cloudbreak Road, is in place. Be on the lookout for flaggers.

TRUCK ESCAPE RAMP CLOSURE – The escape ramp located 2.9 miles east of the Lovers Leap Overlook/Fred Clifton Park and 1.1 miles east of Dehart Botanical Garden has been permanently closed.

BLASTING NOTICE ROUTE 58 – Intermittent blasting will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and continue at various locations. Traffic in both directions on Route 58 may be blocked for approximately 15-20 minutes at a time.

Pulaski County

OLD ROUTE 100 DRAINAGE REPAIR – Old Route 100 is open to two-way traffic. Emergency drainage repairs are ongoing. Limited impacts to traffic but periodic delays are possible. (Last updated in September 2023)

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours on various routes.

Roanoke/Roanoke County

I-581/220 EXPRESSWAY PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

I-581/220 LANE & RAMP CLOSURES FOR PAVING AND MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS IN ROANOKE COUNTY – Milling and paving along Interstate 81. Right and left lane closures will be in place along northbound and southbound lanes during nighttime hours.

SIDEWALK PROJECT ON SOUTHBOUND WILLIAMSON ROAD IN HOLLINS AREA – Along the section of southbound Williamson Road between Plantation Road and Peters Creek Road. Periodic right lane closures may be in place on southbound Williamson Road between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Occasional nighttime lane closures also will be scheduled.

STARKEY ROAD AND BUCK MOUNTAIN ROAD ROUNDABOUT – The new roundabout is now open to traffic and drivers should be aware of the new roundabout configuration. There will be occasional flagging operations in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the intersection of Starkey Road and Buck Mountain Road, drivers should still expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY CLOSURES IN ROANOKE AREA – Blue Ridge Parkway will be repairing slope failures and road closures with detours may be in place. Visit their Blue Ridge Parkway will be repairing slope failures and road closures with detours may be in place. Visit their website for more information. (Updated in November 2023)

MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE – Temporary intermittent flagging operations will be in place in the county throughout the project to load/unload equipment at crossings and construction entrances. (Last updated in November 2023)

PAVING OPERATIONS – Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours on various routes.

Russell County

ROUTE 687 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Replacement of the bridge on Route 687 over Route 63 in the Dante area of Russell County is underway. A temporary access road is in place through the Roanoke Hill area.

Smyth County

ROUTE 622 BRIDGE REHAB – There are temporary traffic signals at Route 11 and Route 622 (Haven Ridge Road).

Tazewell County

ROUTE 16 (W. RIVERSIDE DRIVE) BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER CAVITTS CREEK – Be alert to one-lane traffic being controlled by traffic signals. The travel lane width on Route 16 at the bridge is restricted to 9 feet 6 inches.

Washington County

ROUTE 58 WIDENING NEAR DAMASCUS – New traffic pattern through the Route 58 work zone while road widening work is underway. All traffic has moved to the two westbound lanes through the entire work zone.

INTERSTATE 81 – TRUCK CLIMBING LANES – A project is underway to add truck climbing lanes to Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 32.4 and southbound at mile marker 34. The roadway shoulder is closed during construction.

INTERSTATE 81 NEAR TENNESSEE LINE – Nighttime pothole patching north and southbound from the Virginia/Tennessee state line to mile marker 27 in Washington County.

Wise County

ALTERNATE ROUTE 58 BRIDGE REHABILITATION – The Route 58 bridge over the Guest River and Norfolk Southern Railroad in the City of Norton is being repaired.

Wythe County