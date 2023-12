FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Both north and southbound lanes of Us-220 are closed in Franklin County, according to Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said there is a crash in the southbound lanes at 19 miles north of VA-57.

Update: Crash: SB on US-220 at 19mi north of VA-57 in Franklin Co. All SB & all NB travel lanes closed. 10:58PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) December 24, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News on air and online as we learn more.