Recovery loves company: Three bobcats continue to recoup at SWVA Wildlife Center

One kitten was recovering after being hit by a car, is now on path to better health with two others

Maisy Carvahlo, WSLS

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released an update on three bobcats they’re now on the path to recovery.

Back in November, a bobcat kitten was brought in after getting hit by a car.

On Tuesday, officials said the kitten is now with two other bobcats, and they’re all recovering well.

“Although they look like a large cat, they’re probably three times denser than a cat because they weigh so much more given the size and they are just solid muscle, but they are eating us out of house and home and they’re doing great,” Chester Leonard said.

The center is still asking for donations. We’re told rehab is expensive, and the total cost for all three is expected to be around $25,000.

If you’d like to donate, you can send a check or click here. There are also options to donate via PayPal, Facebook Pay, or Venmo.

