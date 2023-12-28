Lynchburg towing company to provide free rides on New Year’s Eve

LYNCHBURG, Va. – New Year’s Eve, a day sometimes filled with spending time with family and friends, is almost here. If you’re planning on going out instead of staying home, there are plenty of events taking place.

In Roanoke, there’s the Ringing of the Bells at Fincastle and there’s even a New Year’s celebration dinner at the Hotel Roanoke. Lynchburg also has plenty of events to ring in the New Year.

If you do plan on going out to the bars and drinking, there’s one important thing to keep in mind, don’t drink and drive.

The National Highway Safety Administration said drunk driving is a problem all year round, but it is even more prevalent during the holidays.

To help make sure people make it home safely, the Bee Line Towing company is providing free rides from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m.

“New Year’s Eve and New Year’s are actually the most deadly days of the year for alcohol-related crashes and some of the worst accidents we see are alcohol-related. If we can do anything to prevent one accident that day, we’d love to see that happen,” said spokesperson Leah Jones with the Bee Line Towing Company.

You can use the service as long as you live within a 20-mile radius of Bee Line Towing Company’s Lynchburg office.

