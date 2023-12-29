Henry Co. man dead after trailer fire, cause still under investigation

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – A man is dead after a trailer fire in Collinsville on Thursday night, according to the Henry County Department of Public Safety.

We’re told crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Conestoga Court around 10:23 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said when they got to the scene, they saw a single-wide trailer on fire.

When the fire was put out, a man was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene, crews said.

His body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke and his identity will not be shared until family members are notified, according to the department.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.