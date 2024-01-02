Virginia’s skill games ban to be enforced by local law enforcement, Att. Gen. says

ROANOKE, Va. – Many localities in our region have already started enforcing Virginia’s skill games ban.

The ban was upheld by the Virginia Supreme Court in October, which Attorney General Jason Miyares supported.

Miyares said it is up to each jurisdiction’s law enforcement and Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine how the ban will be enforced.

“I don’t have the inherent authority to prosecute violations. My job is to defend the law if it is challenged on a constitutional basis which is what we did,” said Miyares.

Punishments for operating a skills game include a fine ofup to $25,000 per machine and a Class 3 misdemeanor for people caught playing a skill game.