New historic marker coming to Rockbridge County to recognize 1800′s iron industry

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A new historical marker is coming to Rockbridge County in honor of a forgotten town called Cedar Grove.

The proposed location for the marker is in Rockbridge Baths off of Route 39, right along the Maury River.

The goal is to educate people about what was once a booming iron industry on the water, which was made possible in the 1800s through riverboats known as bateaus.

“Cedar Grove was an important town in the supply chain. And since the town has vanished, a highway marker will help make people aware of this history,” said Department of Historic Resources program manager, Jennifer Loux.

The next step in the process is to get VDOT to approve the proposed location.

They hope the project will be completed in the fall.