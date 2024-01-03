Universal Logistics to invest $50 million in greater Roanoke, creating 45 jobs

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Universal Logistics is expanding in the greater Roanoke area.

According to the Roanoke Regional Partnership, the company will venture into a new industrial building situated on Lee Highway in Botetourt County.

Universal Logistics is set to invest approximately $50 million and generate 45 jobs with the expansion.

“Our expansion in the Roanoke region represents an exciting phase for Universal’s heavy truck division as we fortify our commitment to delivering top-tier services within the logistics and transportation sectors,” said Universal’s CEO Tim Phillips. “Our investment not only signifies our dedication to growth, but also underscores our pledge to contribute meaningfully to the local economy while creating employment opportunities for the community.”

The Roanoke Regional Partnership projects an annual economic impact of $43 million in the Roanoke Region from the project, adding an additional 83 indirect and induced jobs.

According to the partnership, the 254,000-square-foot facility will help cater to the growing demands of the heavy truck industry and is expected to commence operations in 2025 after a comprehensive 12-month facility customization process.