City of Lynchburg to open overnight warming center

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The city of Lynchburg is partnering with the Salvation Army located at 2215 Park Avenue to open an overnight warming center for unsheltered individuals and families.

The center will open Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. and remain open until Sat. Jan. 6 at 8 a.m.; then again on Sat. Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. through Sun. Jan, 7 at 8 a.m.

Lynchburg city officials said the Salvation Army dining area will be open during the day for those in need.

To read the full forecast on this weekend’s winter storm, click here.

