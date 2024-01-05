City of Lynchburg to open overnight warming center

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The city of Lynchburg is partnering with the Salvation Army located at 2215 Park Avenue to open an overnight warming center for unsheltered individuals and families.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The center will open Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. and remain open until Sat. Jan. 6 at 8 a.m.; then again on Sat. Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. through Sun. Jan, 7 at 8 a.m.

Lynchburg city officials said the Salvation Army dining area will be open during the day for those in need.

To read the full forecast on this weekend’s winter storm, click here.