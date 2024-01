Hundreds of AEP customers are without power in Roanoke and Amherst counties. (Appalachian Power)

Hundreds are without power in Southwest Virginia as winter weather moves through the region Saturday.

As of Saturday at 12:15 p.m., there are 805 customers without power in Roanoke County, according to Appalachian Power.

The estimated restoration time is 7 p.m. Saturday.

In Amherst County, there are currently 571 AEP customers without power. The estimated restoration time is 8 p.m. Saturday.

To view Appalachian Power’s outage map, click here.