LIST: Road closures throughout Central, Southwest Virginia due to icy conditions

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – With winter weather rolling through much of Central and Southwest Virginia, there are now a few road closures in place due to icy conditions.

As of 6 a.m., here’s a look at what you can expect Saturday morning if you plan on hitting the road:

Roanoke County - On Route 694 in the vicinity of Mowles Road all north and south lanes are closed

Bath County - On Route 606 southbound at McGraw Gap Road at Sam Snead Highway is closed

