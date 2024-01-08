NAACP outlines goals for Virginia’s General Assembly session

VIRGINIA – With just a couple of days until the start of Virginia’s General Assembly session, different groups are preparing their priorities.

The NAACP plans to advocate for changes across many sectors including education, environmental and climate justice and healthcare.

They want to support the teaching of Black history, advocate for the elimination of climate racism, and introduce legislation that will eliminate racial inequities within healthcare.

“We are specifically committed to creating and maintaining a society where black people can enjoy equitable opportunities in a thriving community,” Rev. Cozy Bailey with NAACP said.

The Virginia State Conference NAACP Legislative Day will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16.