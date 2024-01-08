Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo wraps up its 56th year

SALEM, Va. – One final yeehaw for the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo as workers hang up their cowboy hats and put away their boots until next year.

The past three days at the rodeo have been packed with performances, events, cheers and lots of laughs.

Everyone from rodeo regulars to rodeo newbies were able to sit back relax and enjoy a night at the Salem Civic Center.

Last year, all three days were sold out; this year, Saturday night was the biggest hit with a sold-out crowd of about 4,000 people.

Even with a bit of winter weather Saturday, the crowd at the rodeo did not disappoint.

“One of the great things about this event is even with a little bit of a wintery mix, the hot action and excitement we have indoors actually did not deteriorate during the day; it actually increased, and we sold out last night,” Kevin Debusk, the spokesman for Salem Rodeo, said.

Sunday evening was the last night for the rodeo but don’t fret, rodeo staff are already talking about next year and how to make it better than ever.