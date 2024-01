(Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Two crashes on I-81 south in Rockbridge County are causing delays (Credit: VDOT)

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating two crashes that happened on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County Tuesday afternoon.

Police said there were no major injuries, but there will be extensive cleanup ahead for crews.

As of 3:27 p.m., all south lanes were closed and traffic was backed up for about three miles.

Crews said Sterrett Road and Route 710 are blocked and Exit 205 is also closed.

