Charlotte County supervisor charged with perjury, violation of Conflict of Interest Act

He turned himself in to state police on Jan. 11

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

The supervisor of Charlotte County is facing charges after an investigation authorized by the Virginia Attorney General’s office. (WDIV)

We’re told 73-year-old Gary Walker turned himself in on Jan. 11 after an investigation over concerns about the accuracy of the annual Statement of Economic Interests.

Police said Walker was required to complete the report as part of his duties on the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors.

VSP has charged Walker with three felony counts of perjury and two misdemeanor county counts of violating the Conflict of Interest Act.

