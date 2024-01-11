Crystal Spring Elementary School evacuated due to bomb threat

Students and staff at Crystal Spring Elementary School were evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat, according to the school division.

ROANOKE, Va. – Students and staff at Crystal Spring Elementary School were evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat, according to the school division.

Police investigated the threat which was later deemed not credible, school officials said.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement was present while students were dismissed for the day, according to a message from Principal Jason Rooney.

“Roanoke City Public Schools does not tolerate threats or acts of violence. Students and families are reminded to immediately say something if they see or hear something. At the same time, we also ask families to talk with their child about the consequences of making threats. Actual threats or jokes about threats will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary actions and may be punishable by law,” Principal Rooney said.

