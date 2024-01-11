Sentencing pushed for former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee found guilty of sexually abusing young girl

The sentencing date has been pushed for a former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee who was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl. (Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office)

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The sentencing date has been pushed for a former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee who was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

As we previously reported, Justin Sigmon was on a cruise with his family when a witness reported observing Sigmon molesting a girl under ten years old, according to online court documents submitted by the FBI.

Investigators said there is also video recorded by the witness and surveillance video of the incident that allegedly took place in the dining room area of the ship.

His original sentencing date was set for Jan. 12, but that has since been pushed. Records show Sigmon is filing post-trial motions and requested a 45-day extension which was granted.

The new sentencing date has yet to be determined.