Botetourt County School Board hosts first in a series of town halls over school facilities

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County parents and school staff are chiming in on what they would like to see in terms of future school facilities.

The discussion over school facilities has gone on for years but has never really had a clear vision. In August, the Botetourt County School Board heard a report from the developed Efficiency & Facilities Task Force.

In October the district sent out a survey to parents regarding the future of Lord Botetourt High School.

On Thursday, the district hosted the first in a series of town halls to hear concerns and questions from the community.

Jenny McConnaughey works at Lord Botetourt and has a kid who attends school there. She like many others at the town hall said something needs to be done sooner rather than later.

“Our schools are dwindling fast. It’s way overdue to have new buildings. The amount of maintenance money we’re putting into these buildings to put band-aids on something that’s eventually going to not work anymore is what we need to think about.” McConnaughey said.

As far as the high schools in the area, there’s a potential to move all of them into one new building.

“I personally agree on one location for the entire county in a neutralized location. I think that’s the most effective,” McConnaughey said.

Other topics brought up at the town hall included the costs of renovating the current Lord Botetourt High School versus building a new high school. Even some people in the community showed up with concerns as taxpayers.

While a lot of attention is geared towards Lord Botetourt High School, changes could happen county-wide.

“I’m interested in what the county has to say about the whole infrastructure,” School Board Member Tim Davidick said.

While the conversations are ongoing, there most likely won’t be a final decision soon.

“We’re at the bleeding edge of this. It’s important for people to know that anything that is said tonight is not going to materialize tomorrow or in a few weeks,” Davidick said.