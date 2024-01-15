30º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Closings, delays for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Education, Weather, Closings, Delays

Several organizations across our region will be either closed or delayed on Monday, Jan. 15, as light snow and frigid temperatures move through Virginia.

[RELATED: Weather Authority Alert Day from Monday, Jan. 15, to Wednesday, Jan. 17]

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.

Continue to check back as this list may grow.

Looking to submit a closing? Click here. We have discontinued our phone system and all status changes must be submitted online. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email