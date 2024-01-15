Lynchburg home heavily damaged in early morning fire

Crews were called to Florida Avenue in Lynchburg at about 2:35 a.m. Monday for the report of a fire.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A two-story Lynchburg home was left with significant damage following an early morning Monday fire, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Crews were called to the scene at about 2:35 a.m. after receiving reports from neighbors who said they could see flames coming from the back of a home in the 800 block of Florida Avenue.

Crews arrived to see heavy fire showing from both stories of the wood-frame residence. Authorities said within 10 minutes, firefighters were able to knock down the initial exposure, and within two more hours, the fire was completely extinguished.

In addition to the home being heavily damaged, the heat from the fire also left an adjacent home with damage as well, according to the fire department.

Authorities told 10 News that they don’t believe anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

Since low-hanging electrical lines were blocking crews from reaching the roof, AEP turned off the area’s electricity, leaving some nearby residences without power, according to crews.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, authorities said.

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office will be investigating later Monday.