VDOT crews working around the clock as snow falls

DALEVILLE, Va. – All around Daleville Town Center on Monday afternoon, you can see some snow on the parking lots, on the trees and on the tops of buildings.

We checked in with VDOT who said it’s a good idea to stay off the roads if you can.

If you need to go out, crews said to take extra caution, drive slower than you normally would and avoid passing any snow plows or VDOT trucks.

“Even if you see a road that is wet, there may be ice under there. Temperatures are going to continue to drop this evening, we may see some freezing,” VDOT spokesperson Jen Ward said.

VDOT pretreated major highways and roads Monday, but they have crews working around the clock to keep them clear.