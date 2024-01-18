William Byrd High School evacuated due to gas leak

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – William Byrd High School was evacuated Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to school officials.

Roanoke County Public Schools said due to the nature of the gas leak, it will be several hours before anyone will be allowed back into the building. Students will be dismissed soon.

Officials said students will not be able to go back inside the school to retrieve their belongings, and if a student who normally drives is unable to get their keys, they will need to ride the bus or contact a parent to pick them up.

The school will dismiss buses and car riders before opening access to allow parents to pick up their kids.

All afternoon and evening activities at the school have been cancelled.