Pulaski Co. officials issue update on Randolph Park pool house rebuild

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County officials have issued an update on plans for the Randolph Park pool house rebuild.

In May 2023, a Radford woman was charged for the fire that destroyed the poolhouse, as we previously reported.

“Finally, now we feel like we are moving toward resolve,” said Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County administrator in an earlier interview with 10 News. “We understand what happened — we understand what our path forward is.”

Now, officials have issued an update on the progress made for the poolhouse, as well as the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark – developments officials said have been on the forefront of their agenda.

After working closely with insurance adjustors, firms and contractors for some time, we’ve learned that the waterpark and pool will not open in any capacity for 2024.

“The decision was primarily driven by the active construction expected to be occurring on the premises and the importance of safety for our visitors,” Pulaski County Parks and Recreation officials wrote in a press release.

While the pool house will remain closed for the ‘24 season, officials said they’re going to be using the time to make important upgrades to the pool, which will include a replaster of the pool’s interior to repairs cracks and ensure longevity.

As planned, Randolph Park will be open for general recreation and for 2024 Summer Camps, officials said.