Two-vehicle crash in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

Charges are pending, according to Virginia State Police

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A two-vehicle crash that happened in Franklin County is now under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash happened on Tuesday, Jan. 9, around 6:10 p.m. on Old Franklin Turnpike at the Webster Road intersection.

We’re told a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on Old Franklin Turnpike when it crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Dodge Caravan head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 43-year-old Michael Odenwalk of Michigan, was transported for treatment of his injuries, police said.

Authorities said the driver of the Dodge, 47-year-old Monica Austin of Glade Hill, died at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and charges are pending, according to state police.

The crash is still under investigation.

