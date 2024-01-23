William Fleming coach sentenced for allegedly having sex with student at school

ROANOKE, Va. – A William Fleming high school counselor and coach will serve one year behind bars after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old at school.

Warren Craft Jr. appeared in court to take a plea deal on Tuesday.

Craft pleaded guilty to indecent liberties with a child under 15 years of age.

He was sentenced to three years suspended after one, and two years of supervised probation. He’s not allowed to contact the victim and must keep up with the sex offender registry.

So, in total, he’ll spend one year behind bars.

The prosecutor on the case said they have evidence of text messages and Snapchats between Craft and the 14-year-old, as well as an interview with the victim.

“She indicated that it was consensual, that she went to his office in the morning,” the prosecutor said. “Mr. Craft made sure that there were no students or other teachers or administrators around at the time. He locked the door.”

As 10 News previously reported, Craft is a former UVA football player. He served as a transitional counselor and assistant football coach at the school.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney on the case said the victim and family were consulted in the plea agreement.