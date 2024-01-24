One hospitalized after Montgomery Co. house fire

A Blacksburg home was deemed a total loss after an overnight fire. (Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A Montgomery County home was deemed a total loss after a fire early Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS.

Fire officials said at 12:45 a.m., NRV 911 dispatched crews to the 2400 block of Ellet Road for a residential structure fire.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told Christiansburg Fire’s on-duty officer arrived to find a two-story home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said crews initially entered the home but had to move to the exterior of the home due to fire conditions and the concern for structural collapse.

Crews were on the scene for around four hours.

According to Montgomery County Fire-EMS, one adult was at the home at the time of the fire and was able to escape before responders arrived. We’re told he was transported to the hospital for burns.

There will be smoke visible in the area for several days due to the extent of the fire, structural collapse, and the amount of materials involved, according to officials. Fire may also be visible at times.

“Christiansburg Fire and the property owner are monitoring the situation,” the department said. “There is no need to call 911.”