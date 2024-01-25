Dolly Patron’s Imagination Library coming to Salem

Dolly Patron’s Imagination Library is coming to the City of Salem. (Dolly Patron’s Imagination Library)

SALEM, Va. – Dolly Patron’s Imagination Library is coming to the City of Salem.

Kids up to five years old can get free books sent to them by mail.

It’s all possible through the Rotary Club’s funding and the Salem Public Library.

“It is every librarian’s dream to be able to have this program running in our locality - and so as soon as they asked we were delighted to partner with them,” said Ann Tripp, SPL Director. “Putting books in the hands of children is so important for literacy and to build community and to just help set them on the path for a life and education, and having children be able to build their own bookshelf at home.”

The library is celebrating the launch of the program on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you can’t make Saturday’s event, you can register online here.