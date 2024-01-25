State of Lynchburg City Schools Address gives a look ahead to what’s next for the district

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders highlighted some of the achievements made this school year during the annual State of Lynchburg City Schools address.

Some of the achievements discussed included the expansion of the Career and Technical Education program and new opportunities for students in academics, arts, and athletics.

Superintendent Crystal Edwards is always excited when this event rolls around.

“This is the best part of my job when I can come out and showcase all the wonderful things that we‘re doing,” Edwards said.

However, this year’s event comes at a time when parents have told 10 News they’re frustrated with the district.

Parents with students at Sandusky and T.C. Miller elementary schools have continued to fight to keep their schools open after the district decided they would eventually close.

10 News asked Superintendent Edwards about her message to these parents and why they should continue to invest in the district.

“We’re right there with them. To the families that feel as though, ‘Oh I’m not sure,’ come back out. Get re-engaged, ask questions, visit our schools, help us plan this new direction that we’re going in,” Edwards said.

Another portion of Wednesday’s event surrounded the future vision for schools in Lynchburg.

Starting in the 2025-26 school year, different schools will have a different study focus such as the arts or engineering and technology.

Students who are interested in these fields will be able to choose a path beginning in elementary school and carry it out through high school.

The district plans to have a meeting in March to hear from the community about how they would like to see this process played out.

“We need community involvement. We need our businesses to help us out. We need our colleagues to help us out. We also need to listen while doing this work,” Edwards said.