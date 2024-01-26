65º
RAM House announces expansion to better serve homeless population

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – A local day shelter that serves the homeless population in Roanoke City is moving to a bigger and better space.

On Thursday, the RAM House announced it bought a property located at 410 Elm Avenue to expand.

The nonprofit provides hot meals, financial assistance, and more to hundreds of people experiencing homelessness. But, the current location on Campbell Avenue isn’t big enough to accommodate future programming.

The new building will be called the Jain Care Center. It will be a modern, accessible facility with showers, a computer lab, a library, and a commercial kitchen. It will also have on-site wrap-around services.

“It’s going to be able to provide those services to people that are out here on the street that otherwise wouldn’t probably get them,” said Wendy Dudley, a RAM House supporter.

There will also be space for substance abuse meetings and private counseling.

