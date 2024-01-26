Saleeba’s Store of Hope celebrates one year of service

ROANOKE, Va. – Staff at a Roanoke pet food pantry are celebrating one year of service.

Saleeba’s Store of Hope on Tazewell Avenue has helped 788 people and fed more than 2,600 animals since it opened.

The space, which used to be a family-owned grocery store, was made possible through a partnership with Angels of Assisi.

“It’s been very successful we’ve gone from one day a month to two, hopefully in the future, we’ll be able to open more, everybody kinda knows when we’re here,” said Lisa O’Neill, Angels of Assisi Executive Director. “It’s amazing how some of the people served here will give back to the pet food pantry any chance they can get.”

The store runs entirely on donations, providing free cat and dog food to people in need.

The only requirement is that pets are spayed or neutered.