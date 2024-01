The bridge over Pigg River near Snow Creek Road is closed until further notice. (Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The bridge over Pigg River on Snow Creek Road is closed until further notice, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.

The bridge, located around the 1700 block of Snow Creek Road, is closed due to an embankment washout.

Officials said VDOT has been notified and is working on the issue.

Drivers can expect delays if they are traveling on this road. If the road is part of your daily route, consider an alternate route.