Roanoke man sentenced in connection with the murder of young girl

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man accused of murdering a young girl in January of 2023 has been sentenced.

In addition to a 5-year supervised probation, Jonathan Anderson will serve at least two decades behind bars in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old girl in Southwest Roanoke.

We’re told he was given 40 years - suspended after 20 years.

As we’ve previously reported, the incident happened on Jan. 21 in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue. The young girl was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Anderson was arrested two days later and charged with first-degree murder.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.