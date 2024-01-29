Virginia Passenger Rail Authority hosts community input meeting for upcoming Amtrak project

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Officials are meeting to discuss the expansion of the Amtrak railway into the New River Valley on Monday.

The project was recently delayed to 2028 from the original goal of 2025.

Officials said they are presenting their plans for the area at the meeting on Monday, as well as asking for community input on what they want from the rail service.

“We’re actually going to be building infrastructure, we need a platform, we need tracks, to that platform,” said Karina Romero, communications manager for the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority. “We want to hear from the community. What do they want? What kind of rail service do they want? Where do they want the station? That is what our open house is for.”

Officials said they will focus on finding a location for the station because that will determine how big the price tag will be.

If you can’t make it to the meeting you can still fill out a survey to give your input here.