Political expert gives insight on Texas border tensions

EAGLE PASS, Texas – The United States Supreme Court ruled the National Guard can keep cutting razor wire at the border, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to find ways to block the border and this is leading to rising tensions.

“Texas decided that since they didn’t think the federal government was doing enough, they’d take matters into their own hands,” said Chapman Rackaway, an American politics expert at Radford University.

The Supreme Court is allowing border patrol agents to continue cutting razor wire along the United States--Mexico border.

The razor wire runs for about 30 miles near the border city of Eagle Pass.

“The city of Eagle Pass which is on the southwestern border of Texas and Mexico right along the Rio Grande,” Rackaway said.

10 News followed the Virginia National Guard to that exact area.

Rackaway said this tension between the federal and state governments can lead to some concerns.

“They are the kinds of things that if left to continue to enflame can only get worse,” Rackaway said.

To solve this issue, it is not the role of the president, but Congress.

“We don’t have definitive action on the part of Congress,” said Rackaway. “This is really Congress’s policy area to make decisions on.”

Right now, there is a bill proposed that could shut down borders during surges, but Rackaway said it still has a long path before it becomes law.

“Whenever anything goes through Congress, there is always the chance that all of the member’s particularized interests come into play,” Rackaway said.

We talked to Senator Tim Kaine and he said he believes this is a political stunt.

“I think it’s outrageous,” said Kaine. “Supporting and defending the rule of law is part of the oath we take.”

We also talked to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and he said he supports the governor’s decision.

“It is a completely broken system and so the idea that Texas who just wants to have some control over what’s happening on the border, I think it’s common sense and I think most Americans agree,” Miyares said.

Rackaway says that this year being an election year adds to the tension.