New effort to make Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a new effort to make the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke a state agency.

A bill in the General Assembly is making its way through committees.

This is the third time the museum has pushed for this type of legislation.

This change would give the museum more opportunities for funding.

“It would give us so many more opportunities for grants, it would help us expand our relationship with Virginia Tech, the current relationship and continue on with other organizations throughout the state,” said Executive Director Mindy Flynn.

Delegate Sam Rasoul and State Senator Chris Head are sponsoring the bill, which still has a ways to go before it becomes a reality.