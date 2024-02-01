Roanoke Catholic community weighs in on removal of two principals

ROANOKE, Va. – Two principals at Roanoke Catholic have been removed from their positions, leaving parents with questions and allegations swirling.

“If the administration doesn’t support you as a teacher, then there’s no sense in you being there,” Alumni and former teacher Jerry Eubank said.

Students and parents at Roanoke Catholic received an email last week announcing the removal of principals Patrick Patterson and Nicole Lieber.

Jerry Eubank has a 70-year relationship with the school, both as an alumnus and former teacher.

“I have a great rapport with my students, and I’ve maintained that rapport,” Eubank said.

10 News sat down with him to talk about the current state of the school, which he’s discussed with former students — many of whom are now parents at Roanoke Catholic.

“I have known these adults since they were in the fifth grade. There’s a strong tendency to believe them,” he said.

On social media, comments have been going around, citing problems with the administration.

Eubank tells us he’s heard the same.

“They felt that they were losing maybe some of their good teachers. That maybe some of the administration at that time did not fully support the faculty,” he said.

He said he has heard of both teachers and students leaving as a result.

“I think some had issues they could not get resolved. They chose to either if they were teachers to leave, or if they were parents with students to remove the students,” he said.

Eubanks said with a change in leadership, he has no doubt the school will return to normal.

“It’ll get back. I’m confident of that,” he said.

We called the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, which is in charge of Roanoke Catholic.

They later emailed us saying, “Since this is a personnel matter, we are not providing any further comment.”

We reached out to Roanoke Catholic for further comment, but they haven’t gotten back to us.