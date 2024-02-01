Roanoke Catholic to replace top leaders, search begins immediately

The two top leaders of Roanoke Catholic School have been removed from their positions.

The Office of Catholic Schools and Bishop Knestout determined that “Roanoke Catholic School would benefit from a new leadership approach,” according to Jennifer Bigelow, Interim Superintendent of Schools with the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

The Head of School and Associate Head of School/Dean of Students – Patrick Patterson and Nicole Liebe – were both removed from their positions as a result, Bigelow said.

Below is a letter detailing the leadership change, which was sent out to parents on Jan. 26.

In another letter sent to parents on Jan. 31, Bigelow announced that an Interim Head of School had been named.

The search for the top leaders’ replacements will continue.