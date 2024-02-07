Blacksburg man arrested on child pornography charges

John Daughenbaugh, 20, charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. (Blacksburg Police Department)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Blacksburg Police Department arrested a man who is facing child pornography charges.

Authorities said on Thursday, Feb. 1, officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of University City Blvd regarding an ongoing investigation into possession of child pornography.

Police said during the search, officers located 20-year-old Jackson Daughenbaugh, who was taken into custody.

Daughenbaugh was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, and is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

10 News reached out to Virginia Tech to ask if Daughenbaugh is a student, and we were told he was once enrolled at the school but is “not currently an enrolled student.”

This is an active investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400. You can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.