Martinsville Accepting Applications for its Rehabilitation Project

A vehicle is parked in the driveway of a home that was a scene of a murder in Levittown, Pa., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. A man has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated. Police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head. The father was found beheaded in the bathroom of his home in Levittown, on Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The City of Martinsville is seeking to revamp three more homes in its Pine Hall neighborhood through a $1.6 million Housing Rehabilitation Grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“By utilizing these grants, we’re able to rehabilitate to stabilize older homes for homeowners who are able to stay in their house and age in their house and live there and pass the house on to future owners,” said Director of Community Development Keith Holland.

The program is called “Pine Hall Housing Rehabilitation Project.” It started in 2022, and city leaders have already completed six homes. Three more homes will soon be under contract. However, Martinsville said it’s looking for three more homeowners. They said they have until December to complete the project.

You must be income eligible by earning 80% or less below the area median income to participate. He also encouraged anyone who’s interested to attend a community meeting for the project at Albert Harris Elementary School at 6 pm.

Some of the projects that have been done, include insulation, gutters, and contractors have even helped with foundation issues.

Holland said it’s about more than just rehabilitating homes though.

“It helps in neighborhood revitalization some of these older neighborhoods that we work in really could be revitalized. So, not only are we trying to create safe housing and affordable housing, we are trying to create a better living environment for these folks in the neighborhoods that we’re serving,” said Holland.

Holland said any interested homeowner can apply after the community meeting tonight. The West Piedmont Planning District Commission will be accepting applications in Martinsville.