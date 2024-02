(Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The Pulaski Police Department is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a firearm robbery. (Credit: Pulaski Police Department)

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Police Department is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a firearm robbery.

We’re told the man was last seen near Meadowview Apartments.

Pulaski police did not share when or where the robbery occurred.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Lt. Riddle at 540-994-8609, message PPD, or leave an anonymous tip at 540-994-2586.