Local News

Man on the run for 20 days in August 2022 sentenced

Shawn Tolbert will serve one year in jail, according to the Pulaski Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shawn Tolbert, Crime, New River Valley, Pulaski County
PULASKI CO., Va. – A man at the center of a multi-county manhunt in August 2022 will serve another year behind bars.

Shawn Tolbert received the maximum sentence on Wednesday after he was convicted of obstructing justice in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.

As we’ve previously reported, he was on the run for 20 days after a police chase in August 2022. Tolbert was later found hiding in a bus behind a Dublin man’s home.

He’s already been sentenced for charges in Craig, Montgomery, and Roanoke counties.

