Danville firefighters battled housefire

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Fire Units responded shortly after 1:15 Sunday morning for a reported structure fire at 181 Kimberly Ave. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the single-story residence and marked it a working fire.

Crews entered the residence to search for any possible victims, none were found, while other crews were able to make a quick knock down on the fire.

The house sustained moderate fire and heavy smoke damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to help provide assistance for the resident.

Fire crews were on scene for 3 hours and was assisted by Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department and Danville Utilities Department.