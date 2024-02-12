Sentencing date set for Wythe County man charged with second-degree murder

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The sentencing date has been set for the man charged with second-degree murder in connection with his wife’s death in Wythe County.
As we previously reported, deputies with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office found a woman dead in May 2023.
The victim’s husband, Charles Spain Jr., was interviewed at the scene and later arrested.
On Feb. 12, 2024, Spain pled guilty to strangulation, second-degree murder, and defiling a dead body, according to court documents. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, which was amended.
Spain’s sentencing date is now set for 9:30 a.m. on May 1, 2024.