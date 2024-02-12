Sentencing date set for Wythe County man charged with second-degree murder

The sentencing date has been set for the man charged with second-degree murder in connection with his wife’s death in Wythe County. (Credit: New River Valley Regional Jail)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The sentencing date has been set for the man charged with second-degree murder in connection with his wife’s death in Wythe County.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

As we previously reported, deputies with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office found a woman dead in May 2023.

The victim’s husband, Charles Spain Jr., was interviewed at the scene and later arrested.

On Feb. 12, 2024, Spain pled guilty to strangulation, second-degree murder, and defiling a dead body, according to court documents. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, which was amended.

Spain’s sentencing date is now set for 9:30 a.m. on May 1, 2024.