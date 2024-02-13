10 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Family of man hurt in Bedford County officer-involved shooting speaks out

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is continuing to fight for his life after a pursuit in Botetourt County led to an officer-involved shooting in Bedford County over the weekend.

10 News sat down with the family of the man who was shot by law enforcement, who they identified as Barry Derr.

Derr was shot by a Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy on Sunday after leading law enforcement on a chase from Botetourt to Bedford County.

Derr has a criminal history spanning over a decade, with the most recent charge out of Roanoke County for assault and battery.

That’s why Bedford County Dispatch sent this call out on Sunday.

“A gold Equinox, 100 miles per hour, coming into Bedford at Blue Ridge 460. Suspect is armed and dangerous and wanted for multiple dangerous crimes.”

Since Sunday, Derr has been fighting for his life at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

But his grandmother, Patsy Broughman told 10 News she hasn’t been able to get any updates on her grandson from the hospital or state police.

“They keep telling us he’s not there. He’s not there, we know he’s there,” said Broughman.

“What is the hospital doing? Why do they have the right to tell us we can’t see somebody we love,” Broughman added.

10 News reached out to Carilion to ask for a status on Barry, and why his family isn’t allowed to see him.

Carilion told 10 News in an email there is no information they can share about a Barry Derr.

Tuesday afternoon, the family finally heard from Barry himself. Barry told his grandmother he was moved from the ICU. He also shared with his family he was shot four times by law enforcement.

“All I want to be is with him. And hold his hand and tell him I love him,” said Broughman.

Details are limited about what led up to the shooting. State Police said they’re still investigating.