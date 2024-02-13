How to make your Valentine’s Day flowers last longer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – People all across the country will get flowers to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and we’ve been working for you to figure out how you can make your beautiful arrangements last longer.

Virginia Tech floral designer and professor Barbara Leshyn demonstrated what to do once you get your flowers.

She said to separate the flowers individually and get rid of those filler leaves first.

Then, using garden sheers, cut the stems so the flowers are two inches above the vase.

Using scissors can make this process less effective, as Leshyn explains.

“The xylem are the little tubes that the flowers drink the water through, and using scissors actually pinches the xylem and so you have less water absorption,” she said.