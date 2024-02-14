11-year-old dead, five others injured after crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – An 11-year-old boy was killed and five others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Charlotte County Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash occurred at 10:07 p.m. on Old Kings Highway (Business Route 360) in Keysville.

According to authorities, a logging truck was pulling out from a private drive to make a left turn and head north on Old Kings Highway. A 2013 Toyota Scion traveling south on Old Kings Highway was unable to stop in time and struck the truck’s trailer.

We’re told the trailer was still in the south travel lane when it was struck, and a 1997 Cadillac Deville was traveling behind the Toyota in the southbound lane of Old Kings Highway, then struck the rear of the Scion.

VSP said a backseat driver in the Scion, an 11-year-old boy, died in the crash. Two other passengers, Devon Parrish, 30, and a nine-year-old girl suffered serious injuries, as well as the driver, Jamie Mosley, 31.

Police said a passenger in the Deville, Stephan Robertson 49, suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Deville, Tyrone Morton, 45, suffered minor injuries.

We’re told the driver of the truck, Terry Johnson, 43, was not injured.

According to VSP, charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.